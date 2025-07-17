Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,095,000 after acquiring an additional 627,875 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 695,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,427,000 after acquiring an additional 407,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 558.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 90,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:BROS opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.95. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $86.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,647,170.90. The trade was a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $38,280,502.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,373,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,970,654.66. This represents a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

