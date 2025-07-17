Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Wall Street Zen lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN stock opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

