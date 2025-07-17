EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $554.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $562.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.43.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.