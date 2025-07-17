Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,350 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 368,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $215,760,000 after acquiring an additional 73,907 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total transaction of $1,691,609.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.57, for a total transaction of $374,494.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,559,597.99. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,780 shares of company stock valued at $105,009,697. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $808.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $732.67.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $702.91 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $747.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $681.78 and a 200-day moving average of $636.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

