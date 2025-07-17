Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT) Receives $20.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Separately, Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENLT

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. Enlight Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,621,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,870,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,254,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,634,000 after purchasing an additional 372,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,631,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 131.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 255,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 144,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,597,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.