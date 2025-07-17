Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Glj Research lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.69 to $31.11 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.0%

Insider Activity

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $130.08. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.77.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

