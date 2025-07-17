Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biogen Q3 Earnings

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.85. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $128.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.65. Biogen has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,569,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,258,000 after acquiring an additional 829,150 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1,663.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 780,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after buying an additional 736,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,537,000 after buying an additional 499,074 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,169,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,851,000 after buying an additional 455,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.