Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. 325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Eramet to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0998 per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd.

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

