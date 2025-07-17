EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.36.
A number of equities analysts have commented on EVCM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on EVCM
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,039,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.80 on Thursday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EverCommerce
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- JNJ’s Stock Price Is Back in Rally Mode—The Time to Buy Is Now
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.