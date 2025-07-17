EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVCM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVCM

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 9,527 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $100,509.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,315,663 shares in the company, valued at $56,080,244.65. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $263,250.00. Following the sale, the president owned 2,270,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,176.16. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 241,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,039,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.80 on Thursday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.