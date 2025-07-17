Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Shares Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 19,140,086 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 705% from the average daily volume of 2,376,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
Fast Track Solutions Trading Up 1.3%
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.
About Fast Track Solutions
Fast Track Solutions, Inc operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.
