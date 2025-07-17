Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stephens Analyst Says

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stephens from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

FAST has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 11,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $452,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Satterlee sold 19,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $768,861.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,750. The trade was a 27.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,675,975. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

