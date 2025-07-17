Financial Analysis: Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) and Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) and Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cohu and Veeco Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohu 1 1 4 0 2.50 Veeco Instruments 0 2 5 0 2.71

Cohu currently has a consensus price target of $27.17, indicating a potential upside of 37.83%. Veeco Instruments has a consensus price target of $30.43, indicating a potential upside of 47.50%. Given Veeco Instruments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than Cohu.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cohu has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeco Instruments has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.7% of Cohu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Cohu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cohu and Veeco Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohu -21.99% -3.76% -3.22% Veeco Instruments 8.99% 8.29% 5.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cohu and Veeco Instruments”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohu $390.96 million 2.34 -$69.82 million ($1.85) -10.65 Veeco Instruments $717.30 million 1.73 $73.71 million $1.07 19.28

Veeco Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Cohu. Cohu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeco Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats Cohu on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. It also provides semiconductor automated test equipment for wafer level and device package testing; various test handlers, including pick-and-place, turret, gravity, strip, and MEMS and thermal sub-systems; interface products comprising test contactors, and probe heads and pins; spares and kits; various parts and labor warranties on test and handling systems, and instruments; and training on the maintenance and operation of its systems, as well as application, data management software, and consulting services on its products. In addition, the company offers data analytics product that includes DI-Core, a software suite used to optimize Cohu equipment performance, which provides real-time online performance monitoring and process control. It markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems. Its process equipment systems are used in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including logic, dynamic random-access memory, photonics devices, power electronics, radio frequency filters and amplifiers, magnetic heads for hard disk drives, and other semiconductor devices. In addition, the company markets and sells its products to integrated device manufacturers and foundries; outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies; and hard disk drive and photonics manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

