Financial Contrast: ChargePoint (CHPT) and The Competition

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ChargePoint to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -65.79% -131.65% -23.35% ChargePoint Competitors -1,305.32% -136.76% -5.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChargePoint and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $407.68 million -$277.07 million -1.00 ChargePoint Competitors $6.66 billion $183.38 million 10.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ChargePoint’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint. ChargePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

37.8% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ChargePoint has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint’s rivals have a beta of 3.11, suggesting that their average share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ChargePoint and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 2 7 1 1 2.09 ChargePoint Competitors 557 3163 4438 199 2.51

ChargePoint currently has a consensus target price of $1.39, suggesting a potential upside of 131.52%. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 14.36%. Given ChargePoint’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

ChargePoint rivals beat ChargePoint on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.