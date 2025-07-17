Financial Contrast: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) & Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Peloton Interactive and Smith & Wesson Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 0 12 7 0 2.37 Smith & Wesson Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50

Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $8.30, indicating a potential upside of 29.89%. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.70%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than Peloton Interactive.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Peloton Interactive has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Smith & Wesson Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $2.70 billion 0.92 -$551.90 million ($0.44) -14.52 Smith & Wesson Brands $474.66 million 0.76 $13.43 million $0.27 30.30

Smith & Wesson Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Wesson Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Smith & Wesson Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive -6.77% N/A -8.04% Smith & Wesson Brands 2.60% 3.71% 2.39%

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats Peloton Interactive on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Maryville, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.