Financial Survey: Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) versus GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Brinker International has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brinker International and GEN Restaurant Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $4.42 billion 1.67 $155.30 million $7.25 22.93 GEN Restaurant Group $208.38 million 0.63 $590,000.00 ($0.03) -131.33

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. GEN Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brinker International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Brinker International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 6.50% 333.03% 14.37% GEN Restaurant Group -0.09% 0.95% 0.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brinker International and GEN Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 0 13 4 0 2.24 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brinker International presently has a consensus price target of $150.41, suggesting a potential downside of 9.53%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.81%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Brinker International.

Summary

Brinker International beats GEN Restaurant Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinker International



Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands. The company also operates virtual brands, It's Just Wings. Brinker International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About GEN Restaurant Group



GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

