Fintel (LON:FNTL) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 242.14 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 243 ($3.26). Approximately 28,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 158,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.30).

The stock has a market capitalization of £254.06 million, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 260.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fintel is a UK fintech and support services business, combining the award-winning intermediary business support services, and the leading research, ratings and fintech businesses.

Fintel provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to hundreds of product providers and empowers millions of consumers to make better informed financial decisions.

