FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.63.

NOTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised FiscalNote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on FiscalNote in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

FiscalNote Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOTE opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FiscalNote has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FiscalNote will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tim Hwang sold 40,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $26,238.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,793,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,007.68. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,221 shares of company stock worth $81,106. Corporate insiders own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FiscalNote

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FiscalNote by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FiscalNote by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in FiscalNote by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in FiscalNote by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 113,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Featured Stories

