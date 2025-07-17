Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Flex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Flex by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex stock opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,331.19. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,686,299.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,363,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,362,673.12. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,965. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

