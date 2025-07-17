FTI Consulting (FCN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect FTI Consulting to post earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $928.38 million for the quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $164.96 on Thursday. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $151.75 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Financial lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTI Consulting

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,294.20. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,802,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 131,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,612,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.