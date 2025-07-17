GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Raised to $19.00

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 106,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 100.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 1,455.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

