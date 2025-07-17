Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gen Digital’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gen Digital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Gen Digital Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of GEN stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Gen Digital has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $31.72.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,573.60. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gen Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Gen Digital by 3.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

