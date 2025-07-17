German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GABC stock opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Insider Activity at German American Bancorp

In other news, Director Jason M. Kelly sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $99,468.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,667.15. The trade was a 17.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 315 shares of company stock valued at $12,068. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in German American Bancorp by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

