GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTLB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on GitLab from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on GitLab from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 425.70 and a beta of 0.74.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 110,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,505. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $2,386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 344,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,329.20. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,350 shares of company stock worth $18,582,585 over the last ninety days. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 9,968.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GitLab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

