Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Trading Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.17 and last traded at C$11.17. Approximately 27,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 36,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.96.
Global Dividend Growth Split Trading Up 1.9%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.05 million and a PE ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.66.
About Global Dividend Growth Split
The Funds investment objectives are to provide holders of Preferred shares with fixed, cumulative, preferential quarterly cash distributions of 0.1250 per Preferred share and to return the original issue price of 10.00 per Preferred share to Preferred shareholders on the maturity date of June 30, 2021, subject to extension for successive terms up to five years as determined by the board of directors of the Fund and to provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly non¿cumulative cash distributions, targeted to be 0.10 per share, and the opportunity for growth in Net Asset Value per share through exposure to the Portfolio.
