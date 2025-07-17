Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $112,454,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 15,553.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,991,000 after acquiring an additional 776,895 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,178,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1,702.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 484,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,053,000 after acquiring an additional 457,802 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,376,000 after acquiring an additional 339,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,317.98. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $127.00 price objective on Globe Life and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.82.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $119.94 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $133.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

