Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $56.58 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

