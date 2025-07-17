Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 42.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

