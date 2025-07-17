Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has a $155.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $133.00.

Get Itron alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ITRI. TD Cowen upped their price target on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITRI

Itron Stock Performance

ITRI opened at $136.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.41 and a 200-day moving average of $110.93. Itron has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.86 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In related news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $559,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 952 shares in the company, valued at $103,482.40. This trade represents a 84.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $107,823.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,272,391.80. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,905 shares of company stock worth $2,439,202 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 4,580.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 155.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.