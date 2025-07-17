Hara Capital LLC Sells 130 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hara Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 218,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE JPM opened at $285.79 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $794.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.18 and its 200 day moving average is $257.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.