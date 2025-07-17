Head-To-Head Contrast: Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (LLYVA) and The Competition

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Competitors 5.62% 9.26% 3.99%

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A’s peers have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A N/A N/A 295.48 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Competitors $15.17 billion $1.00 billion 28.36

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A peers beat Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

