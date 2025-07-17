Head to Head Survey: Owens & Minor (OMI) vs. Its Competitors

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) is one of 143 publicly-traded companies in the “MED PRODUCTS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Owens & Minor to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Owens & Minor has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Owens & Minor’s rivals have a beta of 2.72, meaning that their average stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Owens & Minor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens & Minor -3.41% 17.09% 2.47% Owens & Minor Competitors -26.13% -30.12% -6.94%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Owens & Minor $10.70 billion -$362.69 million -1.67 Owens & Minor Competitors $2.81 billion $246.14 million 4.20

This table compares Owens & Minor and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Owens & Minor has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Owens & Minor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Owens & Minor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens & Minor 1 2 2 0 2.20 Owens & Minor Competitors 764 3719 7518 285 2.60

Owens & Minor presently has a consensus target price of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 45.88%. As a group, “MED PRODUCTS” companies have a potential upside of 41.69%. Given Owens & Minor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Owens & Minor is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Owens & Minor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Owens & Minor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Owens & Minor rivals beat Owens & Minor on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations. The Patient Direct segment includes the home healthcare business, Byram and Apria. The company was founded by Otho O. Owens and G. Gilmer Minor in 1882 and is headquartered in Henrico County, VA.

