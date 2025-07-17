Head to Head Survey: PMGC (NASDAQ:ELAB) & Alset (NASDAQ:AEI)

Risk and Volatility

PMGC has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PMGC and Alset”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PMGC $1.71 million 1.91 -$6.25 million ($433.87) -0.01 Alset $21.12 million 0.75 -$3.97 million ($0.47) -2.87

Profitability

Alset has higher revenue and earnings than PMGC. Alset is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PMGC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PMGC and Alset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PMGC N/A -77.80% -59.17% Alset -33.80% -6.11% -5.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of PMGC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Alset shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PMGC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.1% of Alset shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alset beats PMGC on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PMGC

Elevai Labs, Inc., a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc. and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc. in December 2021. Elevai Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Alset

Alset Inc. engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. Its Digital Transformation Technology segment provides support, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and artificial intelligent customer service application and metaverse services. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow through instant messaging systems, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, direct marketing platforms, e-real estate, brand protection, and counterfeit and fraud detection; and mobile application product development and other businesses, including information technology services to end-users, service providers, and other commercial users through multiple platforms. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. Its Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. It operates cafes in Singapore and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

