Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Herbalife has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Herbalife shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herbalife $4.99 billion 0.19 $254.30 million $2.74 3.31 Walgreens Boots Alliance $147.66 billion 0.07 -$8.64 billion ($7.29) -1.58

This table compares Herbalife and Walgreens Boots Alliance”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Herbalife has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Walgreens Boots Alliance. Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Herbalife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Herbalife and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herbalife 5.66% -23.75% 7.86% Walgreens Boots Alliance -4.07% 17.66% 2.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Herbalife and Walgreens Boots Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Herbalife 0 1 3 0 2.75 Walgreens Boots Alliance 4 6 2 0 1.83

Herbalife currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus price target of $10.59, suggesting a potential downside of 8.07%. Given Herbalife’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Herbalife is more favorable than Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Summary

Herbalife beats Walgreens Boots Alliance on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items. The company also provides weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss supplements, healthy snacks, and metabolism boosting teas; targeted nutrition products, which comprise functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products, including N-R-G tea and energy drink products. In addition, it offers literature, promotional, and other materials that comprise start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. The company sells its products through sales representatives, independent service providers, and company-operated retail platforms. Herbalife Ltd. was formerly known as Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and changed its name to Herbalife Ltd. in April 2023. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise. The International segment offers sale of prescription drugs and health and wellness, beauty, personal care, and other consumer products outside the United States; and operates pharmacy-led health and beauty retail businesses under the Boots brand stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Thailand, as well as the Benavides brand in Mexico and the Ahumada brand in Chile. The U.S. Healthcare segment provides VillageMD, a national provider of value-based care with primary, multi-specialty, and urgent care providers serving patients in traditional clinic settings, in patients' homes and online appointments; Shields, a specialty pharmacy integrator and accelerator for hospitals; and CareCentrix, a participant in the post-acute and home care management sectors. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

