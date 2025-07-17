Hexcel (HXL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Hexcel to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HXL opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 138.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 7.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 14.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 274,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

