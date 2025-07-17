Houlihan Lokey Q3 EPS Estimate Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued on Monday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.40.

NYSE:HLI opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average is $171.21. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $137.99 and a 52 week high of $195.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 241,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 11.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total transaction of $914,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670 over the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

