HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 59.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $218.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

