HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in HSBC were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in HSBC by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $62.55 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

