IBC Advanced Alloys (IAALF) and Its Peers Financial Review

Volatility and Risk

IBC Advanced Alloys has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBC Advanced Alloys’ peers have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IBC Advanced Alloys and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBC Advanced Alloys -13.85% -62.82% -10.43% IBC Advanced Alloys Competitors -976.52% -12.62% -5.24%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IBC Advanced Alloys $25.66 million $1.70 million -2.13 IBC Advanced Alloys Competitors $8.53 billion $465.58 million -2.65

This table compares IBC Advanced Alloys and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IBC Advanced Alloys’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than IBC Advanced Alloys. IBC Advanced Alloys is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IBC Advanced Alloys peers beat IBC Advanced Alloys on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications. The company also provides beryllium-aluminum castings, beryllium-aluminum alloys, beryllium-copper alloys, high-strength beryllium-copper casting alloys, high-conductivity beryllium-copper casting alloys, and beryllium-nickel casting alloys. In addition, it manufactures Thermal-Mold Super, a beryllium-free mold alloy of copper-nickel-silicon-chrome, as well as provides tolling services and consulting. It serves automotive, defense, resistance welding, electronics, industrial equipment, injection molding, foundry, aerospace, and oil and gas industries. The company was formerly known as International Beryllium Corporation and changed its name to IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. in March 2009. IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. is headquartered in Franklin, Indiana.

