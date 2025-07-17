ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $25,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,151,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $640,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308. This trade represents a 45.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $83,352.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,252 shares in the company, valued at $451,767.84. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,097 shares of company stock worth $4,860,156 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.87. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.92 and a 12 month high of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.41.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.49. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $599.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

