Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Get Immatics alerts:

IMTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMTX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immatics Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Immatics by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $6.13 on Thursday. Immatics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $745.10 million, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Immatics had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immatics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.