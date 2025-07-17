Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.
IMTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $6.13 on Thursday. Immatics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $745.10 million, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.81.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Immatics had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immatics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
