Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives $23.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Immunome in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 37.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after buying an additional 2,054,640 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 11.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,361,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 533,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 43.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after buying an additional 1,303,753 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 5.2% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,079,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,454,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enavate Sciences GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,939,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Immunome Price Performance
Immunome stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. Immunome has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $16.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.92.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.14. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 71.65% and a negative net margin of 1,875.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunome will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Immunome
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
Featured Stories
