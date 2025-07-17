Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Innoviva’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INVA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Innoviva Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of INVA opened at $20.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.37. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innoviva will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 59,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 490,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 149,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

