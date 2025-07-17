Insider Selling: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells 121,812 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 121,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $1,547,012.40. Following the sale, the director owned 199,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,478.80. The trade was a 37.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OppFi Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of OPFI opened at $11.76 on Thursday. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 48.24% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $140.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.71 million. Analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on OPFI shares. Stephens started coverage on OppFi in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OppFi by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 284,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of OppFi by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 440,582 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of OppFi by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of OppFi by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OppFi by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

