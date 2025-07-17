Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Insmed alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $104.59 on Thursday. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 265.93% and a negative return on equity of 446.98%. The firm had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised Insmed to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insmed from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 129,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $13,031,123.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,630.36. This trade represents a 35.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $649,789.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,440.12. The trade was a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 548,197 shares of company stock valued at $49,124,834. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.