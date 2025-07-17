Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BWS Financial

BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on INSE. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 50.9% during the first quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 676,988 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 173.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 470,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 298,726 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $986,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth $643,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth $632,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
