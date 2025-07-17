Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

