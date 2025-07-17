International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54. 263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

International Media Acquisition Stock Up 0.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

