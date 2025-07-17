International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in International Paper by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 142,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 469,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in International Paper by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in International Paper by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of IP opened at $51.32 on Thursday. International Paper Company has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 158.12%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

