International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 92.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,486 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 105.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 87.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,824. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $77,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 192,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,444,816.02. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $473,730 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Seaways Price Performance

INSW stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.05. International Seaways Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 37.39%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

