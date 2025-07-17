Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 14.9%

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 176.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6795.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 202.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,777,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,846 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $18,281,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

